South Africa big-hitter Rilee Rossouw rates Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani very highly, saying he is fun, exciting and full of energy.

Rossouw played alongside Dahani for the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, where the 23-year-old seamer was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

Dahani has been picked for the limited overs series against Australia, but didn’t feature in the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

“His persona and his personality that he portrays, it’s ginormous, fun, exciting and energetic and that’s something that you need in a team,” Rossouw told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

“You need someone like that who keeps on giving that positive energy to the team. And he doesn’t ask for anything in return, which is fantastic.”

Australia’s tour of Pakistan will conclude with a one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Dahani has represented Pakistan in two T20 Internationals to date and could be picked in the playing XI for the match against Australia.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

