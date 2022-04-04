Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Misbah-ul-Haq said there is no doubt that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the same league as India batsman Virat Kohli.

Both players play exactly the same role for their respective countries, whereby they are expected to lead from the front with the bat and win games.

Azam has long been compared to Kohli, but Misbah pointed out that people shouldn’t do this as Kohli has been playing international cricket a lot longer than Azam has.

“I’ve explained this a lot of times, obviously they are in the same league but what Kohli has achieved already, the comparison will be valid when Babar will achieve all of that,” Misbah told Cricwick.

“You can say in terms of skills Babar is like that, the way he is batting at the moment But to do that consistently over a period of time and score runs, I think that is the most difficult part.”

In the recent three-Test series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in three matches, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

The 27-year-old followed that up with 276 runs in the three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan will conclude with a one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nothing stopping Pakistan from winning 2022 T20 World Cup, Shadab Khan says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39106 ( 12.74 % ) Babar Azam 232762 ( 75.85 % ) Steve Smith 6094 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7548 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12995 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1075 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2030 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 695 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 313 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1028 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 680 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1892 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...