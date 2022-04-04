Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said there is nothing stopping the national team from winning the 2022 World Cup.

In last year’s event, Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage and many people believed that they could go all the way.

However, their campaign was ended in the semi-finals when they lost to eventual champions Australia.

While it was a heartbreaking loss for the men in green, Shadab is confident that his side have all the necessary pieces in place to be crowned champions this time around.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

“The way we have been playing our cricket lately we can go all the way in the upcoming global event,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited overs series against Australia, and won the ODI series 2-1.

The one-off T20 International will be held on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

