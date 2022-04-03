Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has questioned how India batsman Virat Kohli has managed to score so many runs if there was a problem with his technique.
Kohli has not scored a century in over two years and has been heavily criticised about it.
However, Misbah has come to his defence, saying all players go through periods like this in their careers. He also backed Kohli to bounce back in the near future.
“I don’t think so, he is someone who has scored so many hundreds in international cricket for years and years,” he told Cricwick.
“If there was something wrong with his technique, then it would have been impossible to score runs consistently. It is just a matter of time that sometimes there is a patch which doesn’t last for a few matches.”
Kohli is currently representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has scored 53 runs in two matches at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 147.22.
