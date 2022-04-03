Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he has the utmost respect and admiration for wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Explaining what makes Rizwan so great, Afridi noted that he is “always very competitive”, but is also “humble and friendly”.

He added that Rizwan is a “proper role model” as he keeps setting the benchmark for everyone else.

Afridi’s praise comes after he and Rizwan battled against each other in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, where the former captained the Lahore Qalandars and the latter led the Multan Sultans.

It was the Qalandars that came out on top in the end and won their first-ever PSL title.

I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It's always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he's set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model. pic.twitter.com/8Y6fzW4ylm — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 12, 2022

“I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It’s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be [it] as teammates or as opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he’s set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Most recently, they played alongside each other in Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia.

Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44, while Rizwan scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

Their efforts went in vain though as Pakistan ended up losing the series 1-0.

Both players were in action in the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Afridi took six wickets in two matches at an average of 17.16, while Rizwan amassed 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

The two sides will now play a one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Quetta Gladiators didn’t give me enough chances, exciting Pakistan prospect feels he deserved better

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39081 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 232453 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6093 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7548 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12990 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1074 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2029 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 694 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 306 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1027 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 660 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1891 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...