Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said former India captain and superstar batsman has “spent so many years at his peak”.
Kohli is currently going through a dry spell in terms of centuries as he has not been able to score a hundred for over two years.
However, instead of joining his growing list of critics, Misbah said all top players go through patches like this where they are unable to make big scores.
“He has spent so many years at his peak and then it happens that for a year or two you don’t score many runs,” he told Cricwick.
Kohli is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has accumulated 53 runs in two games at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 147.22.
ALSO CHECK OUT: How has he been so good if there was something wrong with his technique, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on fantastic batsman