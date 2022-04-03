Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said former India captain and superstar batsman has “spent so many years at his peak”.

Kohli is currently going through a dry spell in terms of centuries as he has not been able to score a hundred for over two years.

However, instead of joining his growing list of critics, Misbah said all top players go through patches like this where they are unable to make big scores.

“He has spent so many years at his peak and then it happens that for a year or two you don’t score many runs,” he told Cricwick.

Kohli is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has accumulated 53 runs in two games at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 147.22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How has he been so good if there was something wrong with his technique, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on fantastic batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39081 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 232453 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6093 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7548 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12990 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1074 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2029 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 694 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 306 ( 0.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1027 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 660 ( 0.22 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1891 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...