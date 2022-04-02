Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said spinner Shadab Khan wanted him in the team at Islamabad United.

Azam was traded to the franchise from the Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 7 and he had a solid campaign.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, scored 296 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

“I had been speaking to Shadab [Khan] a lot in the past month or so; he wanted me in the side. We talked about that a lot, with Nadeem uncle [Nadeem Omar, the owner of Quetta Gladiators] too,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam was not picked for the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore.

The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Saturday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

