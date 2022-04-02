Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has opened up about being traded from the Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United, saying it was a “tough decision” to leave.

The 23-year-old noted that the Gladiators gave him the chance to play in the PSL and he had been playing for the franchise for a few years.

Furthermore, his father – former Pakistan captain Moin Khan – coaches the team.

“It was a tough decision leaving Quetta because they had given me the first opportunity in the PSL. I’d been playing for them for the past three-four years,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

In his first season with Islamabad United, Azam amassed 296 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

Despite a solid showing in PSL 7, he wasn’t selected for the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Australia.

The ODI series is tied at 1-1, with the third match to be played on Saturday in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

