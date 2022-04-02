Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former seamer Aaqib Javed has questioned how the Pakistan team can be scared of playing on turning wickets.

His comments come after flat pitches were prepared for the recent three-Tests series against Australia.

He added that Pakistan should have taken advantage of the fact that they had two spinners in Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali, and ensured that the wicket gave them some assistance.

However, Pakistan ended up losing the series 1-0.

“Australia only has one main spinner while we have two mature spinners; we should take advantage of that. If we are even scared of playing on turning wickets then that is something shocking,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.’

The two sides are now involved in the limited overs portion of the series, with the ODI series tied at 1-1 going into the third match on Saturday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam should not play for personal milestones, Aaqib Javed calls on Pakistan captain to be braver

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39065 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 232263 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6093 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7547 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12989 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1071 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2029 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 694 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 282 ( 0.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1026 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 654 ( 0.21 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1891 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...