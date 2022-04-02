Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former seamer Aaqib Javed said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has to stop playing for “personal milestones” and needs to be braver.
He vented his frustrations after Pakistan lost the three-Test series against Australia 1-0.
The 49-year-old criticised the quality of the pitches used during the series and said preparing such wickets out of fear of losing will result in fans not watching the games anymore.
“Fear never lets you win and if we approach the games from the perspective that we don’t lose and continue to make dead pitches then spectators will stop watching us,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“You simply cannot win if you make decisions based on fear of failure. The captain needs to be brave and should not play for personal milestones.”
The limited overs matches are now underway and Pakistan will be looking to win the ODI series 2-1 when the third ODI is played on Saturday.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Be careful with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aaqib Javed wants Pakistan pace leader’s workload to be managed properly
One thought on “Babar Azam should not play for personal milestones, Aaqib Javed calls on Pakistan captain to be braver”
Aqib javed kindly don’t talk nonsense, babar azam is playing very brilliant brand of cricket and plz don’t push Shaheen afridi to get captaincy just because he captain the side and won the psl trophy, international cricket is different level cricket.
Babar is someone we haven’t seen in quite long time.
May ALLAH help him cruise the way he is doing