Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former seamer Aaqib Javed said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has to stop playing for “personal milestones” and needs to be braver.

He vented his frustrations after Pakistan lost the three-Test series against Australia 1-0.

The 49-year-old criticised the quality of the pitches used during the series and said preparing such wickets out of fear of losing will result in fans not watching the games anymore.

“Fear never lets you win and if we approach the games from the perspective that we don’t lose and continue to make dead pitches then spectators will stop watching us,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“You simply cannot win if you make decisions based on fear of failure. The captain needs to be brave and should not play for personal milestones.”

The limited overs matches are now underway and Pakistan will be looking to win the ODI series 2-1 when the third ODI is played on Saturday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Be careful with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aaqib Javed wants Pakistan pace leader’s workload to be managed properly

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39065 ( 12.76 % ) Babar Azam 232259 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6093 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7547 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12989 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1071 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2029 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 694 ( 0.23 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 275 ( 0.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1026 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 654 ( 0.21 % ) Kagiso Rabada 642 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1891 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...