Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said he told Prime Minister Imran Khan that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi would make the country proud.

Afridi recently captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

When meeting Imran, who is renowned for leading Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, Aaqib told him that Afridi had similar traits as him.

“When we went to meet Imran Khan, I told him that Shaheen reminded me of his traits and I said that he will make us all proud,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-Test series against Australia, Afridi picked up nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

The reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year missed the first ODI against Australia, but returned in the second match and took four wickets.

Pakistan won the second ODI by six wickets and levelled the series at 1-1.

The third ODI will be held on Saturday, while the one-off T20 International will be played on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

