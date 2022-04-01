Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Mohammad Yousuf lauded Pakistan top order batsman Azhar Ali for not backing down even though Australia’s bowlers tried to unsettle him by bowling many bouncers.
Azhar was in excellent form in the recent three-Test series as he scored 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.
Yousuf pointed out that the 37-year-old used all his experience when at the crease, which was why he enjoyed a lot of success.
“Australia bowled a lot of bouncers at him but the way he showed his mettle and stuck around in the middle. He kept on leaving the ball, this shows the experience that he has played a lot of Test cricket, which also [benefited the] team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, while the ODI series is currently tied at 1-1.
The third ODI will be held on Saturday, while the one-off T20 International will be played on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
