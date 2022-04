Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Yousuf said the team management expects top performances from senior Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali.

Azhar didn’t disappoint in the Test series against Australia as he amassed 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

Despite Pakistan losing the three-Test series 1-0, Yousuf praised the 37-year-old for showing his experience.

“The way Azhar Ali showed his experience, the management expects such performances from a player like him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan and Australia will are playing a three-match ODI series, which is tied at 1-1.

The third ODI will be held on Saturday, which will then be followed by a one-off T20 International on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

