Mohammad Yousuf applauded Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq for their outstanding performances in the recent three-Test series against Australia.

Even though Pakistan lost the series 1-0, Shafique and Imam fought brilliantly and gave the home fans plenty to cheer about as they scored a lot of runs.

Shafique finished with 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

As for Imam, he scored 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

“I think the way our batsmen performed, I am very satisfied. It was Abdullah Shafique’s third Test match and Imam-ul-Haq was making a comeback. Both of them were outstanding and they created history by giving such partnerships at the top. Overall, it was a great performance,” Yousuf, who is Pakistan’s batting coach for the ongoing series against Australia, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam scored a breathtaking 103 in the first ODI on Tuesday, which came off 96 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes. However, his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the match by 88 runs.

Shafique, meanwhile, wasn’t picked for the first ODI and will be hoping to get into the playing XI for the second match on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

