Two new teams coming to the KPL, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi confirms

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has confirmed that two new teams will be added to the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Afridi, who is the brand ambassador of the tournament, added that fans really seem to be enjoying it and are glad to have the chance to see some of the country’s best players playing in Kashmir.

The renowned big-hitter added that he expects a lot of the talented cricketers in the KPL to get picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the future. After taking that step, he believes there is no reason why they can’t get into the national team.

The inaugural edition of the KPL was held in 2021 and the Rawalakot Hawks were crowned champions.

“KPL will feature two more franchises and I think the fans are taking the league positively,” he told A-Sports.

“Talent has emerged from KPL which became part of [the] Pakistan Super League and they will also become part of the national team in [the] future.”

In regards to the Pakistan team, they are currently playing a limited overs series against Australia.

They lost the first ODI by 88 runs and will look to avoid a series defeat in the second game on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

