Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opening batsman David Warner said the Pakistan police forces deserve a lot of credit for keeping the teams safe.

The Australian team has been given presidential level security for their ongoing tour of Pakistan and Warner is aware of the incredible sacrifices that the country’s police and military personnel have made to ensure the series went ahead.

In addition to thanking them, he also praised the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia.

“There are lot of people to thank to get this tour up and about, Cricket Australia, the PCB, the police forces for making [sure] everything is safe and sound. We applaud them and are grateful for this opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Australia won the Test series 1-0 and will have their sights set on emerging victorious in the white-ball series as well, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

They took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series on Tuesday after winning the first match by 88 runs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be looking to give their home fans something to cheer about by bouncing back and winning the second ODI on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

