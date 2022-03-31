Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Yousuf sees a lot of potential in Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique, saying his future looks very bright.

This comes after Shafique impressed everyone with his performance in the recent Test series against Australia.

The 22-year-old scored 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Even though Australia won the series 1-0, Shafique was one of the standout players and took big strides in cementing his spot in the team.

“Abdullah’s future is bright,” Yousuf, who is serving as Pakistan’s batting coach for the Australia series, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Shafique didn’t feature in the first ODI on Tuesday, which Pakistan lost by 88 runs, but will be hoping to get selected in the playing XI for the second ODI on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

