Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said the top order trio of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali played well in the three-Test series against Australia.

Shafique stole the spotlight as he scored 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Imam, who opened the batting with Shafique, made 370 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 74.

As for Azhar, the veteran batsman amassed 300 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.

“Azhar, Imam, and Abdullah played brilliantly,” Yousuf, who is Pakistan’s batting coach for the ongoing series against Australia, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Despite Shafique, Imam and Azhar’s efforts, Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0.

The men in green lost the first ODI on Tuesday by 88 runs and will be looking to level the series in the second match on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

