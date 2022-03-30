Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said captain Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world.

Azam has established his reputation as one of the top batsmen through his consistent performances across all three formats.

He has shown exactly why he belongs in elite company with his outstanding campaign in the three-Test series against Australia, where he amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

“Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world and has given various performances in the past,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam continued his fine run of form in the first ODI on Tuesday as he scored 57 runs, which came off 72 balls and included six boundaries.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by 88 runs and will be looking to bounce back in the second ODI on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

