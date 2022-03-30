Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said captain Babar Azam’s performance in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) was not good enough.

Azam, who captained the Karachi Kings, was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 343 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

The Kings had a disastrous campaign in PSL 7 as they lost 9 out of the 10 games they played.

“His performance has not been satisfactory in this year’s PSL,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam bounced back big time in the recently concluded three-Test series against Australia as he made 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

In the first ODI, he scored 57 runs, which came off 72 balls and included six boundaries.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by 88 runs and will be aiming to level the series in the second ODI on Thursday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

