Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is well aware of the fact that fast bowler Hasan Ali has the ability to win matches by himself.
Hasan is a top-class seamer, but wasn’t at his usual best in the recent Test series against Australia, where he was limited to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.
Having experienced a dip in form in the three Tests, the 27-year-old will be aiming to make up for it in the white-ball series, which will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
“A proven match-winner,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The first ODI will begin on March 29 in Lahore.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
