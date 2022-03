Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel said he has been working hard on improving his fitness and technique in the lead-up to the limited overs series against Australia.

He has only been picked for the three ODIs and started off by scoring three runs in the first ODI on Tuesday, which Pakistan lost by 88 runs.

“I worked hard on my fitness and technique back home. During off days from cricket, I attended an unofficial training camp in Lahore where I worked on my fitness and technique,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by A-Sports.

The second ODI will be played on Thursday in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

