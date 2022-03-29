Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said spinner Yasir Shah will be welcomed back to the team with open arms once he regains his fitness.

Yasir has missed Pakistan’s last couple of series and in his place, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali have both done well.

But, given the amount of experience he has and the fact he is a stone-cold wicket-taker, Azam confirmed that Pakistan will pick and utilise Yasir in the future.

“He has been one of Pakistan’s best spinners and whenever he can regain the fitness, we will be utilising his expertise,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Yasir is dominating in the ongoing Pakistan Cup as he is the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.38.

As for Azam, he is gearing up for the white-ball series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, after a thrilling Test series that ended 1-0 in Australia’s favour.

Azam was in fabulous form in the three Tests as he scored 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

The limited overs series will be played entirely in Lahore and begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

