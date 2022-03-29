Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said veteran spinner Yasir Shah isn’t being picked in the Test team right now since he is still not fully fit.

Yasir has been recovering from an injury, but he still isn’t up to scratch in regards to meeting the team’s fitness requirements.

Azam noted that the 35-year-old was part of the training camp prior to the ongoing series against Australia, where a lot of hard work went into helping him regain his fitness.

Yasir is representing Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup and has been in fantastic form as he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.38.

“There was a problem with Yasir Shah’s injury and following that, his fitness. He was called up to the training camp and a lot of work was done for him to regain the fitness,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He is currently in [the] reserves because he is still regaining fitness.”

With the three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia done, the two sides will now play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The first ODI begins on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

