Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is doing what is expected of him – contributing with both the bat and ball.

Faheem only featured in one Test in the three-Test series against Australia, where he scored four runs and took two wickets.

Despite being limited to one game in the Test series, Azam acknowledged that the 28-year-old is an elite all-rounder.

“Faheem contributes both with ball and bat,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Faheem hasn’t been picked for the limited overs series, which will comprise of three ODIs and a T20 International.

The series will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

