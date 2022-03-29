Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam has rated Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali as one of the top bowlers in the world ahead of the limited overs series against Australia.

The Pakistan captain has voiced his support for Hasan following the 27-year-old’s quiet Test series, where he was restricted to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

Even though Hasan wasn’t at his best, Azam is confident he will bounce back in the limited overs series, which will consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

“Hasan is one of the top bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first ODI gets underway on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

