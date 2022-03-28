Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said there is no denying that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world right now.

Azam was in fantastic form in the three-Test series as he has scored 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

Lyon, meanwhile, took 12 wickets, which included a five-for on the final day of the third Test, at an average of 44.91.

“I am always looking forward to bowling to the best players in the world, and Babar Azam is one of them. [The] Pakistan team has some amazing batsmen, and I will take it as a challenge,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Australia won the Test series 1-0 and the two teams will now play three ODIs and one T20 International.

The limited overs leg will start on March 29 and all the matches will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Beautiful players, Marnus Labuschagne on elite Pakistan run-scoring trio

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38929 ( 12.79 % ) Babar Azam 230753 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6064 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7538 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12962 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 1058 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2019 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 661 ( 0.22 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 192 ( 0.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1016 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 562 ( 0.18 % ) Kagiso Rabada 640 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1879 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...