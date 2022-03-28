Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said he really admires up-and-coming batsman Mohammad Haris’ bravery and flair.

Haris, who is only 20 years old, played for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 and scored 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a superb strike-rate of 186.51.

His encouraging form earned up a call-up to the ODI and T20 teams for the limited overs series against Australia, where he could make his international debut.

“Most admirable thing about Mohammad Haris is his bravery and flair. Congrats Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afridi for finding such talent [for the] Pakistan Super League. Excellent power-hitting against Islamabad,” Waqar said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s white-ball series against Australia begins on March 29 and will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: No question he is one of the best, Nathan Lyon enjoys battle with Pakistan batting supremo

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38929 ( 12.79 % ) Babar Azam 230753 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6064 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7538 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12962 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 1058 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2019 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 661 ( 0.22 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 192 ( 0.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1016 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 562 ( 0.18 % ) Kagiso Rabada 640 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1879 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...