Beautiful players, Marnus Labuschagne on elite Pakistan run-scoring trio

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batting maestro Marnus Labuschagne said the legendary Pakistan trio of Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq were beautiful players.
Labuschagne said he watched plenty of old matches between India and Pakistan in the lead-up to the three-Test series against Pakistan in order to get an idea of the type of approach to take when batting on “these flatter spinning wickets”.
In addition to learning how to bat on such pitches, the 27-year-old enjoyed watching the spirited encounters between India and Pakistan, especially as both sides had top-quality players.
“I’ve been watching a couple of old games. Mohammad Yousuf was a beautiful player, so too Younis Khan and Inzamam. India had Laxman, Sehwag, Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly. It was nice to watch these guys go about playing on these flatter spinning wickets,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the Test series against Pakistan, which Australia won 1-0, Labuschagne scored 170 runs, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.
Australia and Pakistan will now play three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
The white-ball series will be held in Lahore and start on March 29.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: He must be silenced, Marnus Labuschagne on Pakistan bowler who can inflict serious damage if he gets going