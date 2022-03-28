Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan swing specialist Waqar Younis believes Harry Brook will be playing for England very soon.
His prediction comes after Brook performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Lahore Qalandars.
In the 10 matches he played, the 23-year-old scored 264 runs, which included a career-best 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.
Given how well he did in PSL 7, Waqar sees a bright future ahead for the “talented” youngster.
High quality, Talented and very Accomplished player #HarryBook @ECB_cricket Soon we’ll see him in England colours. Excellent pick by @lahoreqalandars @thePSLt20 #LQvIU Congrats @atifnaeemrana and Co. pic.twitter.com/TyAKlocAsW
— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 20, 2022
“High-quality, talented and very accomplished player Harry Brook. Soon we’ll see him in England colours. Excellent pick by Lahore Qalandars,” he said on Twitter.
