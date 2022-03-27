Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne conceded that his side have to make sure they keep Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi quiet.

Afridi has a knack of taking early wickets and can be lethal if he gets going early on in a match.

Given how dangerous he can be, Labuschagne said Australia have to silence him and restrict him from getting wickets.

“He’s one that we’ve got to make sure we are really on top of,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-Test series, Afridi took nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

As for Labuschagne, he amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

Australia won the Test series 1-0, and the two sides will now play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The limited overs leg will begin on March 29 and be played entirely in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

