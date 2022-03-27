Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is well aware of the fact that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s main “strike weapon”.

Afridi is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performances with the ball in all three formats.

In the Test series, he took nine wickets at an average of 36.44.

“Pakistan have built their team really around Shaheen Shah Afridi in the last few years and he’s their strike weapon,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 27-year-old Australian star scored 170 runs in the Test series, which included a top score of 90, at an average of 34.

With Australia having won the Test series 1-0, the two sides will now play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International in Lahore.

The limited overs series will begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

