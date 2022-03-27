Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said he has worked with pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani in making sure that his full focus is on the game “once play is happening”.

Dahani is known for his celebrations and having a lot of fun, but Mushtaq noted that he has to be serious when he is bowling and fielding.

“The only thing we have worked with him is to ensure that once play is happening, whether he is bowling or fielding, his complete focus should be on the game,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani will now be getting prepared for the white-ball series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The 23-year-old will be aiming to maintain his form from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker.

Dahani claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

He also dominated in the Pakistan Cup, where he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 15.53.

The limited overs series between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

