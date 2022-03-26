Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mushtaq Ahmed has urged people to stop criticising Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani about focusing too much on his celebrations.

The legendary spinner said Dahani’s celebrations are one of the many strengths he has as it helps energise the team and the crowd as well.

“This is Shahnawaz’s strength. Always remember that you should never force players away from their strengths. His celebration ignites the spark not only in the team but also in the crowd. It is a mean through which you relieve pressure as well,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I personally enjoy his celebration a lot and so does the entire dressing room and the crowd.”

Dahani will be coming into the limited overs series against Australia with a lot of confidence as he was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 23-year-old took 17 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

He has also been in top form in the Pakistan Cup as he claimed 15 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 15.53.

The white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, and will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

