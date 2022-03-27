Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said batsman Mohammad Haris and bowling all-rounder Asif Afridi were rewarded for their hard work by being called up to the national team for the limited overs series against Australia.

Haris and Afridi have been included in both the ODI and T20 squads as a result of their consistent performances on the domestic circuit.

Wasim noted that the duo are shining examples for other domestic players aiming to play for Pakistan in the future.

“I want to congratulate Asif and Haris on their inclusions in [the] squads for the Australia series. This is a reward for their hard work and consistent performances in the domestic circuit,” he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Their selections are also a message for all domestic players that their performances are being followed and whenever an opportunity arises, they will be rewarded with a national team call-up.”

The white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The first ODI will begin on March 29 and the entire series will be held in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

