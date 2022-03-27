Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis admitted he is really impressed with Salman Irshad’s in-swinging yorkers.

Irshad was in fine form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took 15 wickets in eight matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 17.60.

He is currently playing for Northern in the Pakistan Cup and has claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 41.57.

Waqar also praised the 26-year-old for his speed and accuracy when bowling.

“Another Lahore Qalandars product Salman Irshad. Super Spell. Good speed and accuracy. Purani yaadain taza kar deen with those beautiful in-swinging yorkers,” the former Pakistan bowling coach said on Twitter.

Despite a strong performance in PSL 7, Irshad was not selected for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia.

Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, with the series beginning on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

