Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has all the qualities required to thrive in a leadership role.

Revealing what these qualities are, he said players have to be honest, lead by example and make decisions without hesitation.

He pointed out that Rizwan is able to do all this, which is why he has done so well when captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mushtaq added that Rizwan isn’t afraid of telling teammates when they aren’t giving enough effort, which is a good thing as he believes top leaders need to have a balance of being kindhearted and tough.

“There are three things which are required in leadership. One, you have to be honest. Second, you have to lead by example and through your performances. Lastly, you need to be a decision maker,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

“All these three things are present in him [Rizwan]. He often tells players when he feels that they did not put in the effort. So, the balance between being soft and jolly while also firm is very important.”

In the Test series against Australia, Rizwan accumulated 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

With Australia having won the Test series 1-0, Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in the three ODIs and one-off T20 International. The entire limited overs series will be played in Lahore and begins on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

