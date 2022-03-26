Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “great leader”.

Rizwan has enjoyed a lot of success captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he led them to their first-ever title in PSL 6 and to the final of PSL 7, where they lost to the Lahore Qalandars.

Mushtaq noted that what makes Rizwan such an effective leader is the fact that everyone knows what his plans are, and he speaks with individual players about their approach to each game and different scenarios that may arise.

“One of the most important things when it comes to winning is the leadership quality and Rizwan is a great leader. He keeps everyone in loop and works with the players to execute the game plans,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan scored 140 runs in the Test series against Australia, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He will also be expected to play a major role in the three ODIs and one-off T20 International that follows.

The limited overs leg of the series will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

