Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership reminds him a lot of legendary captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mushtaq recalled how he conceded a lot of runs in a match in Brisbane, but Imran supported him for giving it his full effort.

He noted that Rizwan does the same thing when captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he always tries to draw the best out of his players and keep them in a positive frame of mind.

“I remember when I conceded 70-odd runs in Brisbane and Imran bhai came up to me and backed me for trying my level best,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think it is important to back your players as a leader because it gives you the desire to go out there and prove their belief in you. Rizwan is exactly this way and his leadership is huge positive.”

Rizwan was in good form in the three-Test series against Australia as he has scored 140 runs, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66. Despite this, Australia won the series 1-0.

The limited overs matches will start in Lahore on March 29 and consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

