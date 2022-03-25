Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said powerful England top order batsman Alex Hales is “the best player in the world”.

This comes after he recently played alongside Hales while captaining Islamabad United in PSL 7.

Hales finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 355 runs in nine matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 44.37 and a strike-rate of 147.30.

“Alex Hales is the best player in the world,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He has performed whether it’s in international cricket or leagues around the world.”

He will now play for Pakistan in the white-ball series against Pakistan after being picked in both the ODI and T20I teams.

The limited overs series will consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International. All the matches will be played in Lahore, with the first ODI beginning on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Heart of a lion, Alex Hales loves Pakistan player’s fighting spirit and commitment

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38915 ( 12.81 % ) Babar Azam 230463 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6060 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7537 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12958 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 1055 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2016 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 652 ( 0.21 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 173 ( 0.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1014 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 542 ( 0.18 % ) Kagiso Rabada 638 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1876 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...