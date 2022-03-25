Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed his desire to meet England pace demon Jofra Archer in the future.

Explaining why, he said he has closely followed Archer’s career since he burst onto the international scene and established himself as one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world.

Archer is currently on the road to recovery after undergoing a second elbow operation in December.

It is likely that the 26-year-old will miss IPL 2022 despite being bought by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore in the auction.

Given Archer’s meteoric rise and his ability to bowl over 150 kph, Dahani admitted he is a big fan of the England star.

“I started to follow England’s Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon,” the Pakistan pace sensation told Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old is now set to feature in the limited overs series against Australia after being included in both the ODI and T20I squads.

The white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

