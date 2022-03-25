Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said many players, including himself, are not even close to being at the same level as captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Azam and Rizwan have been unstoppable over the past year and have even been rewarded for their consistent performances. Azam won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year prize, while Rizwan took home the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Fawad, Azam and Rizwan are currently in action in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

While Fawad has only mustered 22 runs at an average of 7.33, Azam has thrived against the Baggy Greens as he has amassed 335 runs, which includes a career-best 196, at an average of 83.75.

As for Rizwan, he has made 140 runs, which includes a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 70.

“They are world-class players, players like us cannot even come close to their calibre. We learn a lot from them,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Once the third Test finishes, the limited overs series – which will comprise of three ODIs and a T20 International – will begin.

The white-ball series will start on March 29 and be played in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

