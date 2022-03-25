Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani said he wants to become just as fast as legendary New Zealand speedster Shane Bond.

Bond was one of the quickest bowlers in the world as he bowled up to speeds of 156 kph.

Dahani admitted that he enjoyed watching Bond bowl and wants to become an elite fast bowler like the 46-year-old.

“I used to follow New Zealand’s Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him,” the 23-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

He will now be preparing for the white-ball series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

He will be going into the series on a high as he has taken 15 wickets in seven matches for Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup at an average of 15.53.

The first ODI will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

