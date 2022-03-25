Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England batsman Alex Hales said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has the heart of a lion after he showed incredible grit and determination in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab, who captained Islamabad United, suffered a groin injury and made a comeback from it during the tournament, which earned him Hales’ respect.

“Shadab Khan’s injury is bad and for him to be out here with us shows what a fighter he is and how much Islamabad United means to him. To have him come in and perform the way he did was outstanding for everyone,” Hales was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab will now represent Pakistan in their limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The white-ball series will start on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be just as fast as him, Pakistan pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani on 156 kph speedster

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38915 ( 12.81 % ) Babar Azam 230463 ( 75.84 % ) Steve Smith 6060 ( 1.99 % ) Ben Stokes 7537 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12958 ( 4.26 % ) Joe Root 1055 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2016 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 652 ( 0.21 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 173 ( 0.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1014 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 542 ( 0.18 % ) Kagiso Rabada 638 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1876 ( 0.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...