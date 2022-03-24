Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test superstar Fawad Alam said batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was “one of the finest batsmen of his time”.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“He is one of the finest batsmen of his time and him being part of the dressing room as a batting coach is a big advantage for us,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the Test series against Australia, the 36-year-old scored nine runs in the first two Tests at an average of 4.50.

He made 13 runs in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Lahore before being clean bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Having failed to live up to expectations, he will be looking to end the series on a high by making a big score in the second innings.

Once the Test series concludes, Pakistan and Australia will play a limited overs series that will consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

