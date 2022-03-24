Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Rashid Latif has backed former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership style, while questioning what others have achieved.
He pointed out that Sarfaraz won plenty of tournaments as captain, but those who don’t adopt a similar captaincy style have yet to accomplish anything noteworthy in international cricket or the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Since being stripped of the captaincy, Sarfaraz has regularly been seen on the bench and has only played a few games for Pakistan in the past couple of years.
“Sarfaraz won the U-19 World Cup, PSL and Champions Trophy with the same attitude. My question is [those] who do not lead the way Sarfaraz leads, what have they achieved in PSL or internationals?” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.
Sarfaraz has not been selected for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The series will begin on March 29 and be played entirely in Lahore.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
