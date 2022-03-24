Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi may continue to give opening batsman David Warner a tough time.

This comes after Warner was trapped lbw by Afridi for seven runs in the first innings of the ongoing third Test in Lahore.

Waugh has noticed that Warner tends to struggle against bowlers with express pace as of late, and pointed out that Afridi could ask a lot of questions, especially since he can bowl both out-swing and in-swing.

In the Test series, Warner scored 111 runs in the first two Tests, which included a top score of 68, at an average of 37.

“I don’t think Warner’s looked quite as comfortable against quick bowling in recent times – Mark Wood definitely unsettled him, and Shaheen Afridi will be a big test for him,” Waugh told cricket.com.au.

“It’s a different angle and for him it’s a little bit like a right-arm quick coming round the wicket – do you play the ball, or do you leave the ball?

“Generally a right-arm seamer over the wicket is going to angle across the wicket so he’s probably more confident whether to leave or play the ball, but when you’ve got the left-armer from that different angle, he’s probably not as comfortable. Shaheen Afridi’s got the ability to angle in and take the ball away from David Warner, so he does pose that question.

“Then if one goes straight on, he’s bringing bowleds and lbws into play. So it’s a different challenge, definitely.”

Warner will be on the hunt for a big score in the third Test, while Afridi will be eager to add more wickets to his tally.

The third Test will be the series decider since the scoreline is currently at 0-0.

Following the Test series, Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, which will begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

