Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic West Indies big-hitter Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such as “class act” since he keeps showing his good he is time and time again.

Azam has been in fantastic form in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

He accumulated 268 runs in the first two Tests, which included a career-best innings of 196, at an average of 89.33.

In the ongoing third Test, he scored 67 in the first innings.

“He’s a class act,” Richards told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will not only be looking to add more runs to his tally in the second innings of the third Test, but lead his side to a 1-0 series win.

Once the Test series concludes, the two sides will play three ODIs and one T20 International.

The limited overs series will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

