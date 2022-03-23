Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards said opposition bowlers “will be bruised” by Pakistan captain Babar Azam because he “never stops jabbing you”.

Azam has established himself as one of the top batsmen in the world in all three formats.

He has further fortified that reputation in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia, where he has scored 268 runs in two Tests, which includes a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 89.33.

“You will be bruised because Babar never stops jabbing you,” Richards told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will no doubt be looking for another big score in the third Test in Lahore, especially since the series is still tied at 0-0.

Following the Test series, Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir