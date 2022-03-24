Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies great Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen when it comes to finding the gaps in the field.

Richards pointed out that Azam gets a lot of runs this way and it is something youngsters should take note of when building their innings.

He added that he likes the way the 27-year-old plays since he “doesn’t try and hit every ball for six”.

In the Test series against Australia, Azam has been at his very best as he amassed 268 runs in the first two Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 89.33.

He has maintained his good form in the ongoing third Test as he struck 67 in the first innings.

“Any young players looking to take inspiration from players, take some from Babar because he doesn’t try and hit every ball for six. Instead, he is all about finding gaps. Babar is one of the best in achieving this,” Richards told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will be aiming to lead Pakistan to victory in the third Test as the series currently stands at 0-0.

Once the Test series finishes, Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The white-ball series will start on March 29 and be played entirely in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a class act, Viv Richards applauds Pakistan player who keeps showing how good he is time and time again

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38915 ( 12.48 % ) Babar Azam 230457 ( 73.9 % ) Steve Smith 6059 ( 1.94 % ) Ben Stokes 7537 ( 2.42 % ) Kane Williamson 12958 ( 4.16 % ) Joe Root 1055 ( 0.34 % ) Rashid Khan 2014 ( 0.65 % ) Pat Cummins 652 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7947 ( 2.55 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 172 ( 0.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1014 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 540 ( 0.17 % ) Kagiso Rabada 638 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1875 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...